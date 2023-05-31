Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 16,010,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,737 shares of company stock worth $26,754,333 in the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

