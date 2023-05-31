ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 452,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 361,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,271. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $287,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.