Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. 3,277,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

