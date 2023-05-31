Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.
Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 2,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,159. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.
CWCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
