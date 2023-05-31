Contrasting Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mangoceuticals and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marpai has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.94%. Given Marpai’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

35.9% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Marpai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marpai $24.34 million 0.87 -$26.47 million ($1.45) -0.50

Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A Marpai -107.22% -319.75% -79.91%

Summary

Marpai beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.