Contrasting Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mangoceuticals and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mangoceuticals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Marpai
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Marpai has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.94%. Given Marpai’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Mangoceuticals and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mangoceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Marpai
|$24.34 million
|0.87
|-$26.47 million
|($1.45)
|-0.50
Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marpai.
Profitability
This table compares Mangoceuticals and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mangoceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Marpai
|-107.22%
|-319.75%
|-79.91%
Summary
Marpai beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.
About Marpai
Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
