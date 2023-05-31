Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Emerging Variant Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,926 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación comprises about 0.9% of Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLRS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

