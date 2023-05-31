Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 523.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 168,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,226. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,798,965 shares of company stock valued at $329,232,106. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

