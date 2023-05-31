Cormark Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $90.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 410.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,424,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $1,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,775,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,986,000 after buying an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $2,391,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

