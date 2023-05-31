Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,515 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $659.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

