Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

