Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 12,717 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

PNFP opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.