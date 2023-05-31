Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ovintiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after acquiring an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,577,000 after buying an additional 543,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 5.84%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

