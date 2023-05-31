Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.