Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,805,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,283,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,805,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,283,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 799,291 shares of company stock worth $13,276,999. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

