Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of Republic Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

