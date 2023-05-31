Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

