Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,440.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,474,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Standex International Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

SXI opened at $140.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Stories

