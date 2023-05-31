Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 1,147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Costa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTQF remained flat at $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. Costa Group has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

