Counos Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.03 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00330949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003743 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

