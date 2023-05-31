Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane
Crane Stock Performance
Shares of CR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00.
Crane Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
See Also
