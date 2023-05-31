Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Crane Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,474,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

