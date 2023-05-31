Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 120,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,126,645 shares in the company, valued at $46,272,090.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $32,471.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 9,133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,395,827.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $35,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,126,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,272,090.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 715,430 shares of company stock worth $3,254,926. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 15,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -21.94%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

