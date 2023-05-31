Cresco Labs Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million.
Cresco Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
Featured Stories
