Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.3 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CROMF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

