Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $7.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.