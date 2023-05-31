CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.64

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €9.64 ($10.37) and last traded at €9.46 ($10.17), with a volume of 60304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.70 ($10.43).

CropEnergies Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About CropEnergies

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

