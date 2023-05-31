Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.