Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CCRN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 60,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $919.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.