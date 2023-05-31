CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0005-3.0367 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $160.13. 9,668,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,521. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -200.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.89.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.