CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.2-727.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.59 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.43 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.89.
NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,542,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.75 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $54,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $69,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
