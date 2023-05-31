Crypto Snack Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.