CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 4,597,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,190,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

