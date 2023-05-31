CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRRF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

