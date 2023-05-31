CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.05

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 961616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

