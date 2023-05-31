CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,536.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $67.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.