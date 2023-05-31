Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 2.1 %

Cummins stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.60. 240,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.52. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

