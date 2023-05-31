CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 31,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 949,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CureVac by 588.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at about $7,391,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 62.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

