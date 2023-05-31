CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 31,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 949,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
