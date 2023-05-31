D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after buying an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after buying an additional 648,643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. 262,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

