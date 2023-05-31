DAO Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.44 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 8% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $189.49 million and $4.44 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

