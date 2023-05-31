Davis Asset Management L.P. Acquires 200,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Webster Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Webster Financial worth $36,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.