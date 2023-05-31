Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,262. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.