Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WTM traded up $17.85 on Wednesday, hitting $1,336.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,406.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,410.69. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,172.00 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

