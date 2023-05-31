Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 1,721,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

