Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.2 %

Haemonetics Profile

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.