Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. 1,629,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.