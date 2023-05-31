Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.13. 19,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,921. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

