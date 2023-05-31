Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 1.3 %

DOV traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.61. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.