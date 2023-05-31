Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Shares of DECK opened at $489.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

