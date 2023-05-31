Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.10-$21.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.69.

DECK stock opened at $489.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $503.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.39.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,359,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,836,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

