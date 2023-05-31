DeFiChain (DFI) One Day Volume Reaches $3.67 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $250.43 million and $3.67 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,025,120,408 coins and its circulating supply is 707,478,203 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

