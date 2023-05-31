DEI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,854.79 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $1,854.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00330300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

