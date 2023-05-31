Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,261 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,384,509 shares of company stock worth $49,723,523. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

